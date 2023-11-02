Fans convinced CM Punk just made his AEW comeback as The Devil appears on Dynamite again

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite had fans buzzing as The Devil made another mysterious appearance.

This week's Dynamite opened with Renee interviewing MJF, who claimed he has a list of everyone on the roster but sought advice from Adam Cole, who was on a video call. Cole expressed his happiness that Maxwell is the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history.

Adam Cole suggested that MJF should consider Samoa Joe's offer, especially since Maxwell is set to have a match against three members of Bullet Club Gold and currently has no partners. The champion expressed his doubts, leaving Cole on the call.

Roderick Strong then entered the scene and remarked that MJF seemed like the Devil. Cole disconnected the call, and the Devil briefly appeared on the screen for a few seconds, leaving fans in confusion about who the person behind the mask is.

Fans online have been abuzz with speculation about who the person behind The Devil mask might be, with many suggesting that it's former AEW star CM Punk, who was released from the promotion two months ago.

MJF has a history of wearing that exact mask, but he has strongly denied any involvement, stating that his mask was stolen from his locker room when the Devil attacked Jay White backstage.

Former AEW star CM Punk comments on the rumors of him returning to WWE at Survivor Series

With this year's Survivor Series taking place in Chicago, many CM Punk fans strongly believe that he'll be returning to the promotion for the event due to the recent references in WWE programming.

During an interview on 670 The Score, Punk was asked about the rumors of his return to Survivor Series, which he ruled out, citing that the show is already sold out.

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get."

However, he then hinted that it might not happen and listed all the things he's currently doing instead:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such."

Since getting released from AEW, fans have been speculating that Punk might be making a return to WWE.

Who do you think is the person behind The Devil Mask? Sound off in the comments section below.

