"Another tease," "It's not Randy Orton" - WWE Universe erupts after top RAW star drops cryptic promo teasing next feud

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura's recent cryptic promo on RAW has once again sent the fans into a frenzy with speculation and excitement.

On the latest edition of RAW, Nakamura delivered a promo and said that he was searching for his next challenger, urging them to step forward and awaken his competitive spirit. He asked his opponent to come forward and stated that he was ready and waiting.

This promo has sparked speculation among fans as many believe that The King of Strong Style is referring to former AEW star CM Punk. For weeks now, WWE has been dropping hints in Nakamura's program, whether it's Nakamura using Punk's finisher, the GTS, or referencing Punk's theme song.

With Shinsuke Nakamura's latest promo, fans on Twitter exploded who couldn't help but connect the dots. Many believe that Nakamura's message is a direct challenge to CM Punk, while some also stated that it's not going to be Randy Orton, who is rumored to be returning to WWE programming.

Check out the reactions below:

This isn't the first time WWE has teased a confrontation involving Shinsuke Nakamura. It will be interesting to see whether this leads to a showdown between these two.

CM Punk comments on the rumors of him returning to WWE Survivor Series

With this year's Survivor Series taking place in Chicago, many CM Punk fans strongly believe he'll be returning to the promotion for the event due to the recent references in the WWE program.

During an interview on 670 The Score, Punk was asked about the rumors of his return to Survivor Series, to which he ruled it out, citing that the show is already sold out.

“They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get."

However, he then hinted that it might not happen and listed all the things he's currently doing instead:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such."

While there are many stars who don't want him back in the promotion, Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants to see a match between Seth Rollins and The Second City Saint.

Who would be Shinsuke Nakamura's opponent at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

