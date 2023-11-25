CM Punk seemingly trolls fans with The Devil reference ahead of potential Survivor Series return

The rumors of CM Punk returning to WWE have been going strong, even as WWE Survivor Series is right around the corner.

While fans were busy thinking that The Voice of the Voiceless will return to the Stamford-based promotion, the latter has now teased an AEW return.

On Punk's latest Instagram story, he posted a screenshot of the song 'Helter Skelter' by Motley Crue. In the screenshot, it can be seen that the latter has teased another Devil reference.

"Shout at the Devil," wrote Punk in his story.

You can take a look the screenshot below :

CM Punk's Instagram story

The former AEW champion has been teasing both AEW and WWE returns for a long time now.

Bully Ray suggests CM Punk to face Seth Rollins after his return

Last year, Seth Rollins commented that Punk should not to return to WWE, dubbing him as cancer.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Veteran Bully Ray thinks that the former WWE champion should face Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

"Punk fits with somebody huge on the roster, and would be a huge WrestleMania match. Who? Seth. That is the one that said, 'Ah, Phil. Bla bla bla, Phil. Stay away where you are, Phil. We don't need you, Phil.' You imagine if Phil comes back, and on Monday Night RAW, Seth is out there and goes, 'Well, Seth. Phil's back. Now what?' I mean there's something there. All you have to do is give Punk the microphone and have him remind, Punk still has that something special where people will listen to what he has to say. And all he has to say is, 'Hey Seth, remember when you did that interview? (...) Well, now I'm standing in front of you. Say it to my face.' So, we're starting to come around Seth," said Bully Ray.

Fans strongly believe that CM Punk will be returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Where do you think Punk will return, AEW or WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.