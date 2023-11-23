CM Punk returning to WWE to face major superstar who called him a "cancer" at WrestleMania 40 would be huge, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray believes CM Punk could return to WWE to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Rollins has previously urged Punk not to return to the Stamford-based company, dubbing him a "cancer." Meanwhile, The Best In The World is currently a free agent after he was let go by AEW earlier this year following his involvement in a backstage altercation. Rumors have suggested Punk could make his WWE comeback at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray suggested Punk could return to feud with Rollins.

"Punk fits with somebody huge on the roster and would be a huge WrestleMania match. Who? Seth. That is the one that said, 'Ah, Phil. Bla bla bla, Phil. Stay away where you are, Phil. We don't need you, Phil.' You imagine if Phil comes back and on Monday Night RAW, Seth is out there and goes, 'Well, Seth. Phil's back. Now what?' I mean there's something there," he said. [13:26 - 14:00]

The Hall of Famer added:

"All you have to do is give Punk the microphone and have him remind, Punk still has that something special where people will listen to what he has to say. And all he has to say is, 'Hey Seth, remember when you did that interview? Remember when you talked all this cr** about me and blah blah blah? Well, now I'm standing in front of you. Say it to my face.' (...) So, we're starting to come around Seth. We are starting to come around on the championship and all of a sudden Punk comes into the mix. Punk versus Seth for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania does not intrigue you?" [14:34 - 16:10]

Seth Rollins will compete at WWE Survivor Series 2023

The Visionary last defended his World Heavyweight Championship on the November 6th episode of Monday Night RAW when he defeated Sami Zayn to retain the title.

Seth Rollins will now team up with Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and the returning Randy Orton to square off against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match next Saturday at Survivor Series.

