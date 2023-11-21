Seth Rollins is "in a very difficult position," according to current champion

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been entrusted with a difficult job in WWE in his current role, seemingly making him different from Gunther.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion discussed comparisons between him and the company's world champions, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Gunther shared his honest opinion on Rollins and Reigns, crediting them for their current work while holding titles.

The Imperium leader noted that Rollins was responsible for making the World Heavyweight Championship a top prize. He said pro wrestling had seen several titles introduced and disappear over time, leaving The Architect with the challenge of establishing the gold. Gunther hailed Rollins for doing an excellent job during his recent interview with Sports Illustrated and said:

"I don’t compare myself to either one of them. Seth is in a very difficult situation. There have been many titles in the wrestling world that were brand new and then disappeared. A new title is like a start-up – only one in ten is going to succeed. It’s a very difficult spot to be a newly crowned champion of a new title, which means you are the one to have to put in the work to establish it and add some prestige to it. I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s one of the best we have."

Gunther also discussed Roman Reigns' work as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He defended The Tribal Chief's controversial schedule and insisted that it adds to the grandeur and importance of his gold.

Seth Rollins reconciles with Cody Rhodes for massive match at WWE Survivor Series

Seth Rollins was involved in a storied rivalry with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW, and the two delivered unforgettable matches during their feud. However, they have momentarily set their differences aside on the red brand and joined forces for a WarGames match against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series.

The Architect and The American Nightmare will join forces with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton for the WarGames match. The Viper is set to return on WWE television in more than a year, and fans are excited to see Randy Orton back in action.

