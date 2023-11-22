4 ways CM Punk can return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames

This Saturday, Survivor Series: WarGames will take place in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago. With the former WWE Champion having recently left AEW, many are speculating about his return to World Wrestling Entertainment in over 10 years.

While his exit from the company in 2014 was controversial, fans are hoping that he and WWE can settle their issues and let business trump any personal feelings.

Join us as we take a look at 4 potential ways in which CM Punk can make his WWE return at Survivor Series WarGames.

#4 - CM Punk answers Shinsuke Nakamura's call

Over the past few weeks, former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has delivered some cryptic promos following his matches, with the Japanese star demanding more competition.

Given Nakamura's skills in the ring and years of experience in the business, Shinsuke would undoubtedly be a safe pair of hands as well as a fresh new match-up for Punk.

The former AEW World Champion's return could happen after Nakamura makes his way to the ring, demanding an open challenge from anyone in the locker room.

#3 - CM Punk throws down another pipebomb

Arguably, the most iconic part of Punk's pro wrestling career took place in 2011 when he delivered a promo so scathing and personal it became known as the Pipebomb.

Since then, the Chicago native has been known by fans as the performer who told fans like it is, as well as giving his supporters a peak behind the curtain.

A popular way in which WWE could bring him back to the company could be CM Punk's Cult of Personality theme song to hit in Chicago, leading him to dish some dirt on his time in AEW as well as his future aims in WWE.

While he carries a lot of animosity, some performers are open to him returning. Recently, Johnny Gargano was asked about a potential Punk return whilst speaking to Tim on Battleground

"There are so many eyes currently on WWE television. Obviously, every little bit helps. I mentioned how Logan Paul has taken the United States Championship all over the world with him and getting new eyes on the product. At the end of the day, whatever is going to get more eyes on WWE television, that’s the best move possible. Whoever that may be, whoever they bring in, whatever eyes they bring in. I’m all for it." (H/T Fightful)

#2 - The Second City Saint closes the show

Expand Tweet

The main event of Survivor Series: WarGames will most likely see Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and a returning Randy Orton take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre inside WarGames.

Whilst it seems unlikely that Punk will now wrestle in the match, he could make his presence known after the bell rings to close the show.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his pitch into how the company could book his return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

"Now that we know Randy is the fifth guy, do you think that stops people from chanting CM Punk? They could have the best of both worlds right now if Punk is involved," he said. "I'll create a scenario for you, if you want to talk about grabbing people's attention ... you do the War Games, babyfaces go over, babyfaces are hands raised and out of nowhere, [Orton hits the] RKO on Cody and 'holy s**t, what just happened' and everyone is in complete shock –- and then hit 'Cult of Personality.' Punk comes out on the stage, go off the air." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

If this is indeed how the company chooses to bring back CM Punk, then it would leave a lot to be questioned in the best of ways, with fans still unaware if he is going to be a heel or a baby face.

#1 - Punk joins WWE's biggest faction

Over the past year, The Judgment Day has been one of the hottest acts in the company, with Dominik Mysterio capturing the NXT North American title, Finn Balor winning tag team gold with the current Mr Money In The Bank Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley becoming the Women's World Champion.

However, in recent months, cracks within the group have started to show, with many members of the faction wanting to become solo performers and the leader of the faction.

Therefore, the end of WarGames could see a returning CM Punk either attack a current member or unite the faction to become Judgment Day's new leader.