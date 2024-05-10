CM Punk sends one-word message to Rhea Ripley’s fiancé Buddy Matthews 

CM Punk has posted a one-word message on social media to Rhea Ripley's fiance, Buddy Matthews. The Australian star was with WWE for eight years but was released by the promotion in 2021.

Matthews, who has been engaged to The Eradicator since last year, signed with AEW following his debut as an ally of Malakai Black and Brody King in 2022. The Best Kept Secret came up short against Adam Copeland in a Cope Open match for the AEW TNT Championship on the May 1, 2024 edition of Dynamite.

Matthews recently took to Instagram to post a workout photograph. The post's comments section was flooded with praise for the 35-year-old star's ripped physique. The post also elicited a response from WWE RAW superstar CM Punk, who responded to the picture with a one-word response:

"Yoked," commented Punk.

Check out Matthews' Instagram post below:

Check out CM Punk's comment under the post below:

CM Punk has a one-word reaction to Buddy Matthews' Instagram post

As a member of The House of Black, Buddy Matthews is a former AEW World Trios Champion. The faction was successful on their latest pay-per-view outing, defeating the team of Mark Briscoe, Eddie Kingston, and Adam Copeland at Dynasty 2024.

Matthews' fiancee, Rhea Ripley, has been missing from action since getting injured during a backstage attack by Liv Morgan last month. This resulted in her having to relinquish her Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley discussed the prospect of bringing AEW star Buddy Matthews back to WWE

In recent years, Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of WWE's top female talent. The Nightmare successfully retained her title against Becky Lynch on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL but had to vacate the Women's World Championship on the April 15, 2024, edition of RAW after suffering an unfortunate injury.

Ripley's partner, Buddy Matthews, was also part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2013 until his release in 2021. He had attained a degree of success in the company as well, having won the NXT and RAW Tag Team Titles and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

During an interview with Gery Roif last year, Rhea Ripley was asked about the possibility of her convincing Matthews to jump ship from AEW back to WWE. She emphasized her persuasiveness and suggested that she could sway her significant other to join her in WWE.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day during the former's hiatus.

Thoughts on Buddy Matthews' AEW booking?