CM Punk severely affected major AEW stars' booking direction in 2022, Tony Khan discloses

Tony Khan attributed changes in FTR's creative direction in AEW to a spate of injuries throughout the year, including twice-injured CM Punk.

FTR have had a monumental 2022, capturing the ROH and IWGP Heavyweight tag titles to add to their AAA belts. Along with their championship pursuits, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have shared a number of classic bouts this year. They even had a barnstormer against one another in the Owen Hart Men's Tournament.

But their booking in AEW has often come under criticism, largely for the fact that they have been number one contenders throughout the multiple tag title reigns of other teams this year.

Tony Khan explained during the Ring of Honor media call earlier today that a number of injuries this year, including the one sustained by CM Punk following Double or Nothing, shifted the creative plans for the ex-WWE stars.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Tony Khan answers @NYCDemonD1va 's question about FTR not being featured. Tony Khan says at no fault of FTR's own, they have been thrown off a lot of matches because of injuries to other people. Specifically CM Punk's foot injury, and other things. Tony Khan answers @NYCDemonD1va's question about FTR not being featured. Tony Khan says at no fault of FTR's own, they have been thrown off a lot of matches because of injuries to other people. Specifically CM Punk's foot injury, and other things.

Khan affirmed that tonight's AEW Dynamite will be huge for FTR as they will challenge for the tag titles held by The Acclaimed. It was also insinuated that fans will find out the team's ROH Final Battle plans tonight on Dynamite.

Dax Harwood spoke highly of CM Punk despite ongoing issues with AEW

FTR and CM Punk forged their own alliance earlier this year, bonded by their mutual love of Bret Hart, and appeared set to become an ongoing unit for some time to come. However, their first trios contest against Max Caster and the Gunn Club became their only team-up thus far following Punk's foot injury.

Punk has not been present in the company since the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident in September, but Dax Harwood recently reiterated his respect for the Cult of Personality.

"He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that had questions he would answer the questions...He loves wrestling," Dax Harwood said. (H/T WrestlePurists)

Harwood confirmed that his AEW contract also expires in April next year. He said that he and Cash Wheeler have discussed potentially letting their deals expire so that they would be free to work their own custom schedule.

