CM Punk shares a cryptic message seemingly aimed at AEW

Former AEW star CM Punk was one of the biggest stars of All Elite Wrestling. After being suspended for nine months from the promotion following a backstage altercation at the 2022 All Out, Punk made his return to AEW on the premiere episode of Collision.

Unfortunately, in no time after returning to the promotion, Punk was fired by AEW after being involved in yet another backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Since then, Tony Khan's promotion has struggled with ratings and low audience.

The Second City Saint recently took to Instagram and posted a cryptic story.

"Sometimes your value isn't seen until your absence is felt," wrote CM Punk.

Punk has left the fans wondering if he has taken a shot at AEW, as the promotion has been suffering from low viewership since his absence.

AEW star Eddie Kingston never wanted CM Punk in AEW

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston were involved in a feud during the end of the year 2021. Amidst their feud, Kingston delivered a fierce promo where he stated that many people in the locker room wanted him there.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Eddie Kingston talked about Punk and the real-life animosity between them.

"No, I'm doing my job. Then, that's how I felt, you know what I mean. I didn't know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn't care. It's how I felt. I didn't want him there, you know what I mean. Me and Punk don't like each other and that's fine. You're not going to like everybody you work with, you know what I mean. Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. (...) Coz, me and him, never got along anyway," Eddie Kingston said.

The Straight Edge Superstar could possibly be taking a dig at AEW's star power without his presence, implying that he was the main draw.

