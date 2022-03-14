CM Punk shares a hilarious backstage moment with former WWE Superstar

CM Punk and former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland shared a funny backstage photo as the latter posted it on social media.

The former NXT North American Champion made his AEW debut on Rampage last week after signing with the company during Revolution 2022. After a stomp from the top rope, he beat Tony Nese in the main event for his first victory.

On the other hand, Punk recently won a gruelling Dog Collar Match at the same pay-per-view when he beat MJF, thanks to Wardlow's help.

In the tweet, Strickland jokingly said he didn't fit in in AEW during his first photoshoot:

CM Punk and Swerve Strickland could meet in the AEW ring in the future

CM Punk has been putting over young talent ever since his return to wrestling last year. Despite winning the majority of his matches so far, he has brought credibility and legitimacy towards every opponent he has faced.

Ever since beating Darby Allin in All Out 2021 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, the former WWE Champion has racked up victories against AEW's young stars like Powerhouse Hobbs, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia, and Wardlow. Even though Punk beat all those guys, he elevated them in many ways.

A possible match between CM Punk and Swerve Strickland isn't far from reality. The recent backstage moment they shared is undoubtedly a teaser of what is to come if the former decides to move on from his feud against MJF.

With Punk elevating young talent these days, Strickland could benefit from him. Their similar wrestling style will also be a deciding factor, and their ability to cut promos will be tested as well.

Will the Second City Saint face the former NXT star in the ring in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Abhinav Singh