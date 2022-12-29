CM Punk shares one-word response to top AEW star's appeal to reconcile with The Elite

It is no secret that former AEW Trios Champions The Elite and two-time world champion CM Punk had a physical altercation post the All Out media scrum. Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood recently mentioned that both parties involved should work things out, and the self-proclaimed Best in the World has responded to Harwood's notion.

On the debut episode of The FTR with Dax podcast, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion shared his honest thoughts about the brawl-out situation. He wants everyone to talk things out and work together as that would be best for professional wrestling.

"If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we are doing this for (wrestlers) 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living," Dax Harwood said. [H/T Fightful]

The Pro Wrestling Podcast Instagram channel shared a post highlighting Dax Harwood's comments.

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk replied to the post agreeing with the FTR member's thoughts.

"Duh," CM Punk commented.

CM Punk's reply to Dax Harwood's comment

The Elite are en route to regaining the AEW World Trios Championships

The Straight Edge Savior has not been seen on AEW Television since the brawl-out. While he is still under suspension, The Elite made their return at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The trio wrestled The Death Triangle for the Trios Championships. Unfortunately, the returning faction lost the match and was unable to claim the titles they never lost. Later in the night, it was announced that both teams would continue to wrestle each other six more times, making it a best-of-seven series. The winning faction will walk home with the titles.

Up until last week, Death Triangle was in the lead with three wins to one. Kenny Omega's faction managed to convince the Death Triangle to add a stipulation to the following matches. Last week, the Young Bucks clinched the win for their team in a No Disqualification match and, this week, in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Kenny Omega picked up the win to tie things up on the scoreboard.

Next week, on the first Dynamite of 2023, the two teams will battle each other in the first-ever Escalera De La Muerte Ladder match.

Do you think The Elite will be crowned the new champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

