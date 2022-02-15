Photo: CM Punk spotted with legendary rival and others in a now-viral picture 

CM Punk was recently spotted sharing a car ride with Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

The Straight Edge Superstar shared a series of photos on his Instagram stories with AEW Champion Hangman Page, Sting, Darby Allin, Ruby Soho, and more. One among them was with the trio of Danielson, Baker, and Christian, which, as expected, quickly caught the attention of fans and went viral.

The Doctor, who was only partly visible in the picture, later took to Twitter to respond to an account that seemingly ignored her by acknowledging Punk, Danielson, and Christian as three GOATS.

Britt Baker retaliated by adding another GOAT graphic to signify she belongs in the same league as the former WWE stars. Take a look at the AEW Women's Champion's tweet below:

Going by her accomplishments over the last year, it's safe to say Baker has become one of the most vital players in AEW, even more so than the legends she was recently spotted with.

CM Punk highly values AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

It's no secret that The Second City Saint is a big fan of Britt Baker, as much as he name-dropped her during his All Elite Wrestling debut last year. Moreover, a few weeks back, during an episode of Dynamite, CM Punk said the AEW Women's Champion was one of the company's four pillars.

Baker, too, acknowledged Punk's praise, saying that she's grateful someone finally appreciated her contributions to AEW's stacked women's roster. Considering both CM Punk and Britt Baker are expected to remain with the company for years to come, it'll be interesting to see if they ever cross paths as part of any storyline.

What do you make of CM Punk's picture with Baker, Bryan Danielson, and Christian Cage? Do you see him and The Doctor appear on AEW's programming together in some form? Sound off in the comments section below.

