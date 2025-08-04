CM Punk spotted with popular AEW star after losing World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam 2025

Following the shocking events that transpired last night at SummerSlam, CM Punk was just spotted alongside a popular AEW star. This was someone he was close to when they were both in the Tony Khan-led promotion, Danhausen.Last night at the PLE, The Straight Edge Superstar was able to conquer Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. But moments later, he would find himself on the receiving end of &quot;the ruse of the century,&quot; with Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract after faking a knee injury.A day after this heartbreak, CM Punk was spotted with his good friend Danhausen as they shopped for collectibles in the New Jersey area. The popular AEW star has reposted a story by Yester Toys on Instagram, as they showcased their shop's special guests. This showed him and Punk seemingly holding their newest purchases.You can check out a screenshot of the Instagram story below:Danhausen with CM Punk [Image credit: The AEW star's Instagram story]Drew McIntyre is relishing CM Punk's agonyFollowing The Second City Saint's tough loss last night, no one was happier about it than his bitter rival, Drew McIntyre. At WrestleMania 40, Punk had cost The Scottish Warrior the same title after he assaulted McIntyre, and ended up softening him up for Damian Priest to cash in. The Scottish Warrior claimed last night that karma had caught up to The Second City Saint.Earlier today, McIntyre took to Instagram to post a clip of him entering the venue with a grin on his face, as he continued to mock CM Punk. He referenced one of his catchphrases before reiterating that karma had done its job. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two rivals went at it in a series of bouts last year as part of their intense feud. It seems that McIntyre has not fully moved on from this and thoroughly enjoyed Punk's great disappointment. It remains to be seen whether The Straight Edge Superstar will react to his gloating.