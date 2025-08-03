Major WWE star mocks CM Punk following SummerSlam heartbreak

A major WWE star mocked CM Punk following Night One of SummerSlam 2025. The Second City Saint defeated Gunther in last night's main event to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, but his title reign was short-lived.Seth Rollins returned to cash in his Money in the Bank contract last night at SummerSlam to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary had been out of action since last month due to an injury, but it turned out to be a ruse.Drew McIntyre shared a video on Instagram and mocked Punk's catchphrase. The former champion also referenced karma for The Second City Saint, and you can check out his comments in the video below.&quot;Isn’t it great to be alive on a Sunday in New Jersey or what?! 🙂,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins appeared to suffer a knee injury last month during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary missed several weeks of action but returned last night to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract.Rollins is a part of Paul Heyman's faction on WWE RAW alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Breakker and Reed in a tag team match last night at SummerSlam. There was an unfortunate update on Breakker's injury situation earlier today.CM Punk reacts to Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlamCM Punk was emotional in the ring following Seth Rollins's shocking Money in the Bank cash-in last night at SummerSlam 2025.Punk won a Gauntlet match last month on WWE RAW to earn a title shot against Gunther. He took a lot of punishment from The Ring General during their match last night, but was able to pick up the victory by hitting the GTS.The former AEW star got to hold the World Heavyweight Championship for a few minutes before Rollins cashed in. A video has surfaced online of CM Punk despondent following the cash-in, and you can check it out in the post below.It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for CM Punk following SummerSlam 2025.