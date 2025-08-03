Unfortunate update on Bron Breakker following SummerSlam injury - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update regarding Bron Breakker following Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam. The former Intercontinental Champion competed in a tag team match at the PLE last night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed battled Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the opening match of WWE SummerSlam 2025 last night. Reigns jumped in front of a Spear from Breakker during the match, allowing Uso to hit Reed with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.According to a new report from Fightful Select, Breakker was seen being helped to the back following the match at SummerSlam. A source informed the publication that they had a photo-op with the former champion today, and he was about an hour late.The report added that Breakker was limping, and his knee appeared to be swollen. A WWE source also informed Fightful that Breakker would be evaluated, and they were hoping it was not a serious injury.Breakker was also present at the end of Night 1 of SummerSlam to celebrate with Seth Rollins and his stablemates after The Visionary successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become World Heavyweight Champion.Vince Russo claims WWE missed an opportunity with Bron BreakkerFormer WWE writer Vince Russo believes the company missed an opportunity to tell an interesting story with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo wondered why Breakker was in the Gauntlet match to determine Gunther's opponent at SummerSlam, but Reed was not. He stated that the company could have done a whole storyline about that, but it was never addressed.&quot;Explain this to me, Chris. Why is Bron Breakker in the Gauntlet and not Bronson Reed? That could have been a whole story. Guys, if this is the Attitude Era, Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed are having a match to determine who gets that spot in the Gauntlet, okay? Why is Bronson Reed not in that match? This is what I'm talking about, bro, and here's what everything comes down to. There's no planning because there's no time to plan. It is content, content, churn it out, content, content, get the shows on content, content, content. There is no time to think the simplest of things through.&quot; [From 13:53 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Bron Breakker moving forward following WWE SummerSlam 2025.