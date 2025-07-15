WWE favoring Bron Breakker over 36-year-old star; ex-writer claims: "That could have been a whole story" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned why Bron Breakker was in the Gauntlet match this week. He felt the creative team made a huge mistake with the booking this week.

Monday Night RAW featured a huge Gauntlet match this week to determine the number one challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. Bron Breakker was an absolute beast and went through the likes of Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. Finally, CM Punk came out and got the better of Breakker to become the next challenger.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo raised questions over Bronson Reed's omission from the Gauntlet match. He felt that it should have been a bone of contention between Reed and Breakker. The veteran writer noted that back in the day, the two stars would have a match to determine who would go in the Gauntlet match. He claimed WWE was pushing out content and didn't have the time to iron out some major issues with the booking.

"Explain this to me, Chris. Why is Bron Breakker in the Gauntlet and not Bronson Reed? That could have been a whole story. Guys, if this is the Attitude Era, Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed are having a match to determine who gets that spot in the Gauntlet, okay? Why is Bronson Reed not in that match? This is what I'm talking about, bro, and here's what everything comes down to. There's no planning because there's no time to plan. It is content, content, churn it out, content, content, get the shows on content, content, content. There is no time to think the simplest of things through." [From 13:53 onwards]

After the match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed unleashed a brutal beatdown on Jey and Punk. Just then, Roman Reigns made a shocking return and cleared the ring.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

