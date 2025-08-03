  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • WWE sends heartbreaking message after Seth Rollins' successful MITB cash-in on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025

WWE sends heartbreaking message after Seth Rollins' successful MITB cash-in on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 03, 2025 03:47 GMT
The final moments of SummerSlam 2025 (via WWE
The final moments of SummerSlam 2025 (Image via WWE's website)

WWE has posted a comment in response to CM Punk's short-lived world title reign ending at SummerSlam 2025. Punk won the World Heavyweight Title from Gunther and lost it to a returning Seth Rollins mere minutes later.

Ad

The main event of Night One of SummerSlam 2025 saw CM Punk taking on Gunther for the latter's World Heavyweight Title. In the end, the veteran managed to defeat The Ring General to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, but his celebration didn't last long.

Out came Seth Rollins, and he revealed that he was fit and ready to step into the ring. A Money in the Bank cash-in later, he was the new World Heavyweight Champion. Shortly after, WWE shared the following message on its X handle:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Was nice while it lasted... 😔"

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

CM Punk hadn't won a WWE World Title in ages and finally did it tonight in front of thousands of screaming fans. Unfortunately for him, his biggest nemesis, Seth Rollins, was waiting for the opportunity and did the unthinkable at the end of the show. The Second City Saint's loss was heartbreaking for many viewers.

Rollins is now RAW's top champion, and it remains to be seen what Punk has to say about the final moments of SummerSlam Night One. He certainly won't be happy at all about what transpired tonight.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications