WWE sends heartbreaking message after Seth Rollins' successful MITB cash-in on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025

WWE has posted a comment in response to CM Punk's short-lived world title reign ending at SummerSlam 2025. Punk won the World Heavyweight Title from Gunther and lost it to a returning Seth Rollins mere minutes later.The main event of Night One of SummerSlam 2025 saw CM Punk taking on Gunther for the latter's World Heavyweight Title. In the end, the veteran managed to defeat The Ring General to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, but his celebration didn't last long.Out came Seth Rollins, and he revealed that he was fit and ready to step into the ring. A Money in the Bank cash-in later, he was the new World Heavyweight Champion. Shortly after, WWE shared the following message on its X handle:&quot;Was nice while it lasted... 😔&quot;CM Punk hadn't won a WWE World Title in ages and finally did it tonight in front of thousands of screaming fans. Unfortunately for him, his biggest nemesis, Seth Rollins, was waiting for the opportunity and did the unthinkable at the end of the show. The Second City Saint's loss was heartbreaking for many viewers.Rollins is now RAW's top champion, and it remains to be seen what Punk has to say about the final moments of SummerSlam Night One. He certainly won't be happy at all about what transpired tonight.