CM Punk subtly references AEW moment following WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

CM Punk subtly made a reference to AEW after the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle 2024. He also played a massive role in the climax of the show's main event.

Punk had some funny moments when he was part of the Tony Khan-led promotion, and one of them took place during the media scrum following All Out 2022. This was before he allegedly engaged in a backstage brawl with the Elite.

During the press conference nearly two years ago, he ate a few pastries and even mentioned one of his favorite bakeries in Chicago. At the Clash at the Castle post-show on June 15, The Second City Saint was again seen eating donuts and pastries while fielding questions from the media.

He later took to Instagram to post a meme about the moment and how he brought pastries to a media scrum again. It was a subtle yet funny reference to his AEW stint.

"Punk is here. And he has pastries," he wrote.

You can view a screenshot of his Instagram Story below.

CM Punk's Instagram Story [Image via Punk's official handle]

CM Punk claims Drew McIntyre will never win a title in WWE

CM Punk made his return at WWE Clash at the Castle and cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title against Damian Priest.

At WrestleMania 40, Punk attacked The Scottish Warrior following his title victory against Seth Rollins. The Second City Saint's assault allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre and secure the World Heavyweight Championship.

At the Clash at the Castle post-show, Punk promised fans that he would not let Drew McIntyre win a title in WWE again.

"No animosity towards Drew [McIntyre] for the injury, the animosity comes from being gleeful about it. He said he prayed for it, [and] now I am going to prey on him. And he's never going to ever be a champion here as long as I live. Not as long as we are on the same brand, not as long as we are in the same company. As long as there is air in my lungs, Drew McIntyre is never, and I promise you, and it is not a promise that he made, the empty promise to his wife who is sick. Who I really hope is okay, by the way. I promise him he is never going to be a champion ever again."

It will be interesting to see what happens next in CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's compelling rivalry. Will they lock horns at the next premium live event? Fans must stay tuned to find out.