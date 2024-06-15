CM Punk claims major star will never win title while he is in WWE

CM Punk has claimed that a popular WWE Superstar will never win the World Heavyweight Championship while he is in the company. The 45-year-old returned to the promotion at Survivor Series 2023 after being fired by All Elite Wrestling last year.

Damian Priest successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of Clash at the Castle. CM Punk got involved after WWE referee Eddie Orengo was knocked out of the ring.

Priest capitalized on the distraction to pick up the pinfall victory and retain his title. Speaking at the press conference following the PLE, Punk stated that McIntyre will never win the title as long as he is in the company.

"No animosity towards Drew (McIntyre) for the injury, the animosity comes from being gleeful about it. He said he prayed for it, now I am going to prey on him. And he's never going to ever be a champion here as long as I live. Not as long as we are on the same brand, not as long as we are in the same company. As long as there is air in my lungs, Drew McIntyre is never, and I promise you, and it is not a promise that he made, the empty promise to his wife who is sick. Who I really hope is okay, by the way. I promise him he is never going to be a champion ever again," said Punk.

WWE official got emotional during CM Punk's return to the company

Legendary referee Charles Robinson recently shared that CM Punk's return to the company brought a tear to his eye.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this year, Charles Robinson shared that he got emotional during Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series last year. He claimed that the veteran is one of his favorites, and he was excited to have him back.

"Well, for me personally, CM Punk is one of my favorite guys, so I was very, very excited when he came back, you know? Had a tear in my eye. Why? Because I love CM Punk as a person. Period," said Robinson. [3:32 – 3:46]

Drew McIntyre also lost his chance to become champion at Clash at the Castle 2022 when Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut to help Roman Reigns emerge victorious. Only time will tell how McIntyre will get his revenge on CM Punk moving forward on WWE television.

