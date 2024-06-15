WWE referee gets knocked out during major title match at Clash at the Castle

A WWE referee had a rough night at the office today at Clash at the Castle. The premium live event was live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of tonight's premium live event. McIntyre had previously won the title at WWE WrestleMania XL but his title reign was over five minutes. The Scotsman taunted CM Punk who was on commentary for the match at The Show of Shows and it cost him. Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.

The Scottish Warrior dominated the majority of the match at WWE Clash at the Castle and Priest was doing whatever he could to stay in the bout. Toward the end, The Judgment Day member took a wild swing in the corner of the ring and accidentally hit the referee of the match.

The referee (Eddie Orengo) went flying off of the ring apron and crashed into the barricade.

With the referee being taken out, CM Punk then showed up with a referee's shirt. The distraction completely took McIntyre off his game and Priest was able to capitalize with the South of Heaven Chokeslam to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.