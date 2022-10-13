"It was out of the blue" - Solo Sikoa reflects on his surprise appearance at WWE Clash at the Castle

Solo Sikoa has commented on making his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle and being a part of The Bloodline.

The former NXT North American Champion appeared unexpectedly at the United Kingdom premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He was later announced as the newest member of The Bloodline, which includes his older brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Speaking on the latest edition of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Solo Sikoa was asked whether he ever imagined making his WWE debut at such a big event alongside his cousin Roman Reigns. He responded with the following:

"No, it was out of the blue. It was just one of those things where, you know, I got the call, and this is what we want to do, this is how we want to bring you in. But I would never [have] expected [it to happen] this way, in front of 60,000 people man, it was crazy. I'm still mind blown," said Sikoa. (1:24-1:44)

Solo Sikoa says he's enjoying being a part of The Bloodline

Before arriving on SmackDown, Sikoa was a part of the NXT brand. After Clash at the Castle, he was moved to the main roster and joined forces with his siblings and cousin.

Solo Sikoa stated that he's having a good time being a member of The Bloodline, especially since it involves his family.

"I'm in there, you know, never would I think I'd be able to do this with family, but I'm on the highest and the biggest stage of 'em all. And especially where my family is at in the business, on top of the mountain, with big uce Roman Reigns, I'm having a lot of fun. And I'm doing it with blood, so it doesn't get any better with that. And when I talk about blood, I also mean Sami Zayn too because he's the Honorary Uce and everything," said Sikoa. (2:10-2:40)

The Bloodline is undoubtedly one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Being a part of the group could help establish Solo Sikoa as a main event star.

