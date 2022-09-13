Details on CM Punk and suspended stars being omitted from advertising of upcoming AEW events

CM Punk and The Elite's actions during the morning that followed AEW All Out might just have cost them more than they bargained for. Recent advertising has suggested that the three stars may not return to AEW for quite some time.

By now, fans are well acquainted with the alleged details behind the now-infamous brawl. Regardless of the different versions, the EVPs' brawl with CM Punk has seemingly become more and more convoluted, especially since the investigation is still ongoing.

AEW Full Gear might be set for November 2022, but both CM Punk and The Elite have been removed from advertising. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer recently commented on the omission, publicly bringing the changes to light.

All four stars were also notably removed from AEW Dynamite's opening video last week. The performers were likely removed due to the investigation and additionally because AEW can no longer guarantee that any of the four stars will make it to the pay-per-view.

Regardless of the outcome, CM Punk is still expected to be out of action for six to eight months due to a pectoral muscle injury.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that if one rumor about the brawl is true, CM Punk might just have been justified

While the backstage brawl was at the root of the star's suspension, Punk's initial All Out media scrum rant was what ignited the spark. During his interview alongside Tony Khan, the former AEW World Champion blasted AEW's EVPs as well as Colt Cabana.

During a recent 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff put himself in Pun in order to make sense of the ordeal, while discussing some of the star's claims.

"Let’s say that The Young Bucks were leaking internal information about what was going on behind the scenes in AEW, they were leaking that information to Dave Meltzer, right? I don’t blame Punk for being pissed off about that. That’s chicken sh*t, Juvenile High School bullsh*t," Bischoff said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

The internal investigation is still ongoing and fans might have to wait a while for any updates. But will Tony Khan bite the bullet and possibly fire either The Elite or Punk, himself?

