CM Punk and top AEW stars erased from Dynamite introductory video package

CM Punk and The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) were suddenly removed from the AEW Dynamite intro before the live broadcast.

This came on the heels of the suspensions slapped on Punk, Omega and the Jacksons (Matt and Nick Jackson) due to their involvement in a physical altercation backstage. It happened last Sunday (September 4) at All Out in the media scrum which saw Punk blast the stable. Members of The Elite are also AEW's Executive Vice Presidents.

Before Dynamite went on the air, it was noticeable that Punk and The Elite weren't there in the opening video, as they are top stars. Instead, the intro showed the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho (twice), Bryan Danielson, and even the returning-MJF, among others.

Other wrestlers featured in the package were in action earlier, including Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, TNT Champion Wardlow, and new ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia.

At the start of the show, Tony Khan made a huge announcement by vacating the titles held by the suspended personalities.

The Grand Slam Tournament of Champions was then created for the world title, while Death Triangle won the trios belts in an impromptu match against Best Friends.

CM Punk and The Elite's names weren't mentioned completely on AEW Dynamite broadcast

After the noticeable omissions of CM Punk and The Elite in Dynamite intro, their names also weren't brought up entirely during the airing of AEW's flagship program.

In the opening segment of MJF and Jon Moxley, both men didn't mention the names of the deposed champions, especially Punk. However, The Salt of the Earth referenced the latter's GTS finisher to mock Moxley and even name-dropped former AEW star (now WWE RAW Superstar) Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, commentators (Taz, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone) also stayed away from citing Punk and The Elite's names. They also didn't break down their title victories from last Sunday's All Out.

As of this writing, CM Punk's AEW future is still hanging in the balance. It will be interesting to see how his and The Elite's suspensions play out.

