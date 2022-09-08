CM Punk and top AEW stars omitted from being mentioned on Dynamite

The names of CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) were not heard at all during the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite earlier.

Punk and The Elite (Omega and the Bucks) were involved in a backstage scuffle following the All Out Media Scrum last Sunday. Because of the melee, they were suspended alongside Ace Steel, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, and Christopher Daniels.

In addition, the former WWE Champion reportedly sustained an "injury" following his physical altercation with the Executive Vice Presidents.

Before Wednesday's show officially began, Tony Khan addressed the fate of the AEW World and Trios Championship in a taped video. He announced that the titles would be vacated, without mentioning any reason or the former champions, Punk and The Elite, respectively.

Furthermore, the suspended stars' names were noticeably absent during the entire broadcast. In the commentary, Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone didn't even discuss Punk and The Elite's title wins last Sunday in Chicago.

During the opening promo between MJF and Jon Moxley, the Second City Saint's name wasn't even uttered by the two as they expressed their aspirations for the world title.

Meanwhile, an impromptu trios championship match was made, pitting Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) against Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta) in the episode's first bout.

A new AEW World Trios Champions were crowned; World Championship tournament announced

Death Triangle defeated Best Friends to win the trios titles after PAC hit the Black Arrow on Chuck Taylor.

A "Tournament of Champions" was declared for the AEW World Championship. The finals will take place on Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on September 21.

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have already secured guaranteed spots in the semifinal round. The Wizard will face Bryan Danielson, who beat Hangman Page in the quarterfinal earlier, in the semis next week on Dynamite in Albany, New York.

Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin will wrestle on Friday's Rampage in another quarterfinal match. The winner will move on to the next round to face Moxley.

Who will be the new AEW World Champion at Dynamite: Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.

