CM Punk threatens to hit a piledriver on female AEW star ahead of Collision

CM Punk recently claimed that in his match alongside FTR, as they challenge the House of Black for the AEW World Trios titles, Julia Hart would get hit with a piledriver.

This Saturday at Collision, The House of Black will have legitimate challengers for their World Trios titles. A week after they defended the titles against Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and Lee Johnson, they will take on the AEW Tag Team Champions and the "Real" world champion.

CM Punk recently promoted Collision's episode this week on his Instagram story. He posted a series of Instagram stories using the promotional poster for this weekend's show in Greensboro, North Carolina as a background. He continuously mentioned how he was willing to hit Julia Hart with a piledriver should she interfere, and fans could see this if they continued to buy tickets.

CM Punk claims Ricky Starks is going to get what he deserves

After the conclusion of Collision last week, CM Punk had a lot of words to get off his chest regarding Ricky Starks. He was a witness to the Absolute One going after and launching an all-out attack post-match against WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

Punk claimed that Starks would get what he deserved somewhere along the road. He mentioned how if he had the chance, he would make him pay, but he knew that if it wasn't going to be him, someone would do it on his behalf.

"And when I tell you that you're going to pay for what you did. I don't have the words to express the hurt that you're gonna feel, and it might not be in my hands. It's gonna be in somebody's hands. What goes around comes around, Ricky Starks. What goes around comes around!"

Despite their tussles these past few weeks, it seems as if all is not finished with CM Punk and Ricky Starks. This could continue to escalate as long as there is no clear winner between the two. Their head-to-head matchup as of today stands at two to one in favor of Starks.

