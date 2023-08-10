"This company is full of bullies" - CM Punk goes on a heated rant against AEW and former champion

CM Punk had a lot to say after what went down on the recent episode of AEW Collision.

The Straight Edge Superstar finally avenged his 2023 Owen Hart Cup loss against Ricky Starks when he successfully defended his "Real" World Championship last Saturday. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, who starred as a special guest enforcer in the bout, played a crucial role in the outcome.

The WWE Hall of Famer pushed Starks' feet off the middle rope, giving Punk an opening to pick up a roll-up win. Following the match, the former FTW Champion whipped Ricky Steamboat with his belt.

CM Punk has now responded to Ricky Starks' actions, calling him a sore loser:

"This is my cake, and I'm eating it too. This company is full of bulls**t. This company is full of bullies. Somebody who wants to whip a 70-year-old man [Ricky Steamboat] after fighting me and losing. It's a sore loser. The loser is gonna be a lot more sore the next time I see him. Hell, the next time Dax [Harwood] sees him. Ricky Starks, you just drew a bullseye on your back. I ain't the only one who's going to be coming for you right now. You put your hand. You whipped a legend."

The Second City Saint added that Starks is going to pay for what he did to Steamboat:

"And when I tell you that you're going to pay for what you did. I don't have the words to express the hurt that you're gonna feel, and it might not be in my hands. It's gonna be in somebody's hands. What goes around comes around, Ricky Starks. What goes around comes around!"

Will CM Punk exact revenge on Ricky Steamboat's behalf?

CM Punk's got a lot on his plate right now. Just last week, Samoa Joe challenged him to one more match at the forthcoming All In pay-per-view. Not just that, the Chicago native will be teaming up with FTR to take on House of Back for the AEW World Trios Title on Collision this week.

With Starks and Punk currently tied at 1-1 in singles competition, it will be interesting to see when and where the company books their rubber bout.

Meanwhile, Jim Cornette believes Ricky Steamboat might not appear in AEW again after his recent outing:

Well, I don't know to be honest, because I mean it served a purpose in that [CM Punk] gets a win back over [Ricky Starks] but settles nothing, and it didn't diminish Starks. They were in the Carolinas. Steamboat works there for the live audience. I don't know if you want to bring him back and program him."

As of now, CMFTR is gunning for the trios title, and only time will tell whether they will head into Wembley Stadium as double champions.

