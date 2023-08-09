WWE Hall of Famer is done with AEW, according to Jim Cornette 

AEW's faithful were hit with nostalgia last week when the company brought back WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

The retired wrestler played the special guest enforcer during the "Real" World Championship match between CM Punk and Ricky Starks in the main event of Collision.

During the tail end of the bout, Ricky Steamboat broke up a pin attempt from The Absolute, who used the ropes for leverage. The distraction allowed The Straight Edge Superstar to pick up a roll-up victory. In the aftermath, Ricky Starks vented his frustration on Steamboat as he assaulted him with his belt.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette asserted that he was unsure if the company would bring back Steamboat in the future:

"Well, I don't know to be honest, because I mean it served a purpose in that [CM Punk] gets a win back over [Ricky Starks] but settles nothing, and it didn't diminish Starks. They were in the Carolinas. Steamboat works there for the live audience. I don't know if you want to bring him back and program him."

The wrestling manager added:

"You know, unless there's, I mean, another interview appearance or something else where, you know, Starks might get involved with him or whatever, but I don't think it's gonna be an ongoing situation. I don't think it's called for again, but if they have an idea in mind, you know, I wouldn't be opposed to it, but I don't think it's going to go on long term." (12:00 onwards)

What's next for CM Punk in AEW?

CM Punk chased off Ricky Starks before the camera stopped rolling at last week's Collision. The former FTW Champion cemented his full-blown heel turn, also implying things are far from over between him and The Second City Saint.

However, it looks like CM Punk has multiple targets on his back. Earlier in the show, a vengeful Samoa Joe challenged his old foe for a rematch at All In. The Chicago native has yet to respond to the challenge, but fans might hear from CM Punk on the forthcoming episode of AEW Collision.

Whether or not that happens, only time will tell. But CM Punk will be in action this Saturday when he reunites with FTR to face House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Will CMFTR become double champions? Fans must tune in to AEW Collision on Saturday to find out.

