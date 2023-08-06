AEW Collision Results: Title main event ends in controversy, shocking heel turn, returning WWE legend attacked

The competition from SummerSlam didn't stop AEW from offering a highly newsworthy episode of Collision this week.

With several title matches, Tony Khan and his team weren't backing down without a fight, and it produced another fine episode of pro wrestling, which featured CM Punk in the main event and many other top matches.

FTR def. Brian Cage & Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Kris Statlander def. Mercedes Martinez for the AEW TBS Championship

Samoa Joe def. Serpentico

House of Black def. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Lee Johnson for the AEW Trios Championship

Jay White def. Metalik (former WWE star returned to AEW after nearly two months)

CM Punk def. Ricky Starks for the "Real AEW World Championship"

FTR vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

The tag team titles match kicked off the show as Cash Wheeler and Brian Cage represented their respective teams. As expected, Cage used his power to get the better of Wheeler before Dax Harwood got the tag.

The match progressed as both teams got the fans in attendance warmed to the in-ring action.

Wheeler briefly broke out of a big torture rack but saw himself in a two-on-one scenario. Cash fought off Cage and Bill before making the hot tag to Dash.

Harwood came in hot and took out both his opponents, engaging in a series of exchanges with Cage.

The tag team champions hit a Steiner-inspired move, but Brian Cage miraculously kicked out at two and a half! Brian Cage showcased his inhumane strength by tossing Cash and Harwood across the ring with a combination slam.

Big Bill returned and hit a combo, which initially looked enough to complete the job. The champs survived, and the match continued. A solid false finish!

The crowd popped for Cage's Tope Sucicia before Bill got another near fall for his team with a big boot. "The is Awesome" chants echoed around the arena.

The final moments saw Wheeler shove Cage into Bill, who went crashing outside. FTR then hit the Shatter Machine on Cage for the three-count.

Result: FTR def. Brian Cage & Big Bill to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR cut a promo after the match as Dax Harwood explained why they were the best tag team ever. Harwood felt while they'd achieved everything, they only had unfinished business with the Young Bucks.

The tag team champions challenged Nick and Matt Jackson to a match at AEW All In to decide the greatest tag team of all time. Top guys out!

Tony Schiavone spoke to Bullet Club Gold in a backstage interview before the show resumed.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Kris Statlander (AEW TBS Championship)

Statlander was fired up as she overpowered Mercedes Martinez and trapped her with kicks and strikes in the corner. She landed a somersault, but Martinez got back in the match with a neckbreaker.

She stomped a hole into Statlander's chest and seemed to have gained control of the proceedings.

Martinez slowed the pace down and attempted to wear her opponent down with holds in the middle of the ring. Collison went into a commercial break, but Mercedes was in the driver's seat.

Statlander got back into the match with a few forearm shots on the corner, but the champion sadly missed a running strike, leading to Martinez maintaining her authority in the match. She mocked Kris and got heat from the crowd before locking in a Cobra Clutch variation.

Both women traded blows in the center as Statlander unleashed a furious attack, sending Mercedes out of the ring. The champion missed the crossbody and landed on the mat but didn't fail to deliver a backbreaker near ringside.

Statlander got a near fall with a powerslam before the action moved to the top turnbuckle, where both Martinez incredibly hit the German Suplex. Devastating!

Mercedes followed it up with a running knee, but Kris showed resiliency by staying in the match. Statlander landed her finisher out of nowhere but only for a two-count. Martinez countered with a brutal move that felt it might have been enough to get her the win. A "Statlander" chant began as the champion cleverly executed a bridged pin for the victory.

Result: Kris Statlander def. Mercedes Martinez

A distraught Martinez attacked Statlander after the match, prompting Diamante to come out for the save. In a major twist, Diamante turned heel and attacked Statlander, leading to Willow Nightingale running to the champion's safety as the heels retreated.

Toni Storm spoke to Tony Schiavone about the recent setbacks before the show moved on.

Samoa Joe vs. Serpentico

It took Samoa Joe seconds to lock in the Coquina Clutch and get the win. The fastest match in Collision history at 15 seconds!

Result: Samoa Joe def. Serpentico

Joe took the microphone after the match and declared himself the one true king of television. Joe spoke about his AEW All In plans and was surprised he didn't have anyone to dance with at the show.

The former WWE star proceeded to challenge CM Punk to a rematch at AEW All In and warned that his longtime rival had only one week to decide about the proposal.

We hear from The Acclaimed

In a sitdown AEW interview with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, the duo spoke about Billy Gunn's alleged retirement and why the veteran is adamant about the same.

The former AEW tag team champions looked back at their history with Gunn and urged him to rethink the decision about his career. Bowens noted that they still wish to work with the legend.

The Acclaimed will return to action next week in AW, and they will come out with Gunn's boots that he left in the ring weeks ago.

House of Black vs. Darius Martin, Lee Johnson, and Action Andretti (AEW World Trios Championship)

Brody King and Darius Martin got the match underway, with Darius using his speed and agility to catch the big man off guard. King swatted a crossbody attempt and tagged Malakai Black into the match, who used his strike-based offense to knock down Action Andretti.

Black showed off his explosiveness with a series of kicks before getting Buddy Matthews into the bout. Buddy tossed Andretti onto the top rope before sending him outside.

Andretti fought out of an abdominal stretch but couldn't get to his teammates for the tag as Malakai Black kept him in the middle with a head and back locks.

He finally made the hot tag to Lee Johnson, who ran in with dropkicks, enziguris, and a moonsault into a double DDT on Matthews and Black. Johnson looked like a man possessed until The House of Black retained their momentum.

Andretti saved the match by breaking a pinfall and taking out two House of Black members at ringside.

The final sequence of the match saw Matthews and Black assist Brody King against Johnson and Darius Martin. Brody connected with a monstrous lariat to get the win for his team.

Result: House of Black def. Darius Martin, Lee Johnson, and Action Andretti to retain the AEW Trios Championship

It was announced after the match that House of Black will defend the Trios titles against CMFTR on next week's Collision.

QT Marshall was seen making Powerhouse Hobbs an interesting proposition, but the recently-turned babyface planned on doing his own thing and sent out a clear message during a backstage segment.

Christian Cage cut another typical heel promo and was amazingly accompanied by his daughter. When asked if she could hold his belt, Cage hilariously had the security team boot her out of the building and gave fans one more reason to love his current heel persona.

Metalik vs. Jay White

Former WWE star Metalik returned for his first match since the AEW Dynamite episode of May 24th, and he was the underdog heading into his clash against Jay White.

Metalik enjoyed some success with his Luchador style, but Jay White waited for his chance to send the masked star outside the ring. Juice Robinson mocked Metalik as Jay White continued to punish his opponent.

White got a few close pinfalls, but Metalik had some fight in him and took Jay out with a Hurricanrana. He popped the crowd with an Asai moonsault but missed a follow-up top-rope move back in the ring.

Jay White eventually hit the Bladerunner to finish the match in his favor.

Result: Jay White def. Metalik

Cm Punk vs. Ricky Starks (for the "Real" AEW World Championship) (w/ Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat' as the guest referee)

It was an emotional moment to see Jim Ross back on TV to call the massive main event this week. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat got a great reception as he also shared a hug with JR in the commentary booth.

Ricky Starks and CM Punk began the final match of the night as dueling "Let's go, Ricky," 'CM Punk" chants reverberated across the arena. Steamboat was at ringside as the second referee in the match and kept a close eye as both men grappled for early advantage.

Punk and Starks exchanged knife-edge chops in an evenly-contested affair that initially had a relatively slow pace. The veteran mocked Hulk Hogan by doing the WWE icon's leg drop before continuing to wear Starks down.

The match turned into an all-out brawl as they slapped and punched each other in the corner. The action moved outside as Punk first dumped Starks into the crowd. He went into the full mount position and landed strikes from the top.

Steamboat stopped Punk, and there was briefly a heated moment between the two before the match returned inside the ring. Starks found an opening and connected with a baseball slide right in Punk's face.

The challenger was now on top as he worked on Punk's back and built towards the match's final stages. Steamboat helped out the referee again by pointing out Starks holding onto the ropes during a pinfall attempt.

Starks started inflicting damage on Punk's neck by twisting it in ways we didn't think were possible. Punk responded with a few chops and a GTS attempt, but Starks stunned him with a lariat for a two-count.

Back from the break, Punk slammed Starks with a suplex off the top rope, which got him a near fall. The champion built momentum with a Russian leg sweep before landing a big knee and his signature Bulldog.

Punk and Starks were seemingly involved in a botched spot, but it thankfully didn't impact the match too much. Starks hit a massive powerbomb on Punk for a close pinfall.

He went for a risky move on the ropes but paid the price this time as Punk caught him on his shoulders. Both men engaged in some quick sequences as a "This is Awesome" chant kicked off.

Starks reversed a piledriver attempt into the Alabama Slam. As expected, the referee got knocked out cold as Ricky Starks tried to use the ropes for a pinfall win.

Steamboat stepped in and stopped Starks from cheating, which also gave Punk some time to recuperate. While Starks seemingly argued with Steamboat, Punk executed a roll-up and got the pinfall.

Result: CM Punk def. Ricky Starks to retain the "Real AEW World Championship"

A disgruntled Ricky Starks attacked Steamboat after the match with the WWE legend's belt. CM Punk saved The Dragon by getting a chair and scaring Starks away, but the damage had already been done.

Punk called for some medical attention and chased Starks away before the show came to an end. The issues in AEW between Punk and Starks are far from over!

