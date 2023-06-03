CM Punk and top AEW star referenced during Roman Reigns' 1000-day title celebration on WWE SmackDown

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns celebrates 1000 days as the Undisputed Universal Champion. During the show CM Punk and a top AEW star were featured as well. The other star in question is Bryan Danielson.

One of the longest reigns in the modern era of pro wrestling is the current title run of the Head of the Table. He has held the Undisputed Universal Title for almost three years.

The Friday Night show kicked off with a special video package highlighting the achievements of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The video ran down all the stars whose championship runs were surpassed by the self-proclaimed Needle Mover.

The Stamford-based promotion acknowledged the two title runs of top AEW stars. One of them is The American Dragon Bryan Danielson who held the WWE Title for a total of 144 days.

The other star that was mentioned is the controversial star CM Punk. The Second City Saint held the WWE Title for 434 days. This is the first time the AEW star had been referenced on the Blue brand by name in a long time.

The WrestleMania 38 main event involving Bryan Danielson, in which Roman Reigns stacked and pinned the American Dragon and Edge was also added in the video montage.

What was your favorite match in the Tribal Chief's run as the top champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

