CM Punk wanted to get fired from AEW even before his backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In 2023, claims WWE veteran

CM Punk's exit from AEW last year was one of the most controversial for a professional in recent years. His departure included scathing comments against the company that he worked for and a backstage scuffle with Jack Perry. Perry has been suspended indefinitely from the company because of his actions and is now performing at NJPW.

When the scuffle between Perry and Punk occurred at AEW: All In Zero Hour 2023, fans eagerly anticipated updates on the issue. However, Dutch Mantell is convinced that Punk wanted to leave the Jacksonville-based company much earlier and said as much during the latest episode of the podcast, Storytime with Dutch Mantell.

"I have said this before. I think this was all laid out way, way in advance. Punk was going to WWE come hell or high water. And I think he just wanted to be done with AEW. I think he wanted to get fired, I have said that before," he said. [1:48:17 - 1:48:45]

CM Punk has spoken out about the AEW All In Zero Hour backstage brawl

CM Punk had kept a low profile since his exit from AEW. Recently however, he had a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, and he spoke about the backstage brawl with Jack Perry in detail. Punk revealed that Samoa Joe was a witness to everything that went down.

The brawl happened after Perry dissed the Voice of the Voiceless during his match with Hook for the FTW Championship at AEW All In Zero Hour 2023. He took a fisherman's suplex on the windshield of a car, then pointed to the camera and said "Cry me a river" during the bout.

This was Perry's response to CM Punk objecting to the former using real glass for a spot earlier at AEW Collision. Punk revealed that he had asked Tony Khan to handle the young wrestler after the live diss, but eventually took matters into his own hands. Punk's actions directly led to his release from the company.

