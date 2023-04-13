CM Punk and his wife AJ Lee seemingly referenced on WWE show this week

This week on WWE NXT, controversial AEW star CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, were seemingly referenced by former Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade.

Last week on WWE NXT, the newly crowned Women's Champion, Indi Hartwell, successfully defended her title against Zoey Stark. Hartwell's celebrations were cut short by Tiffany Stratton.

As the Champion had her eyes set on her potential future challenger, out of nowhere, Cora Jade made her shocking return and attacked the Australian-born wrestler.

On this week's show, Jade showed up to address her actions. While doing so, she seemingly paid homage to her childhood hero CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee. The Resident Mean Girl of the Black & Gold brand kicked off her promo segment by recalling the infamous pipe bomb by the former AEW World Champion.

“Do I have everybody’s attention now? Last week I returned to find the NXT Women’s division completely flipped upside down. So I believe its time to start humbling some people around here. Shall we?" Cora Jade said.

Not only that, but she also had a message for the newly crowned WWE NXT Women's Champion. Jade claimed that this was her brand and thus making her the 'hero of this story.'

For those who did not catch the reference, this was the same line that AJ Lee used prior to winning back her Divas Championship from Saraya (fka Paige).

Disco Inferno believes Tony Khan needs to bring back former WWE Champion CM Punk for AEW All-In

Tony Khan recently announced that AEW will be heading to London to conduct its first UK pay-per-view, The All-In, which will take place at Wembley Stadium.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared his thoughts on the show. He was certain that the event would be a grand success, but that would not matter as he believes that Tony Khan struggles to book weekly television, and thus the pay-per-view would not matter.

The WCW veteran also stated that the Second City Saint should be at AEW All-In.

"It kind of masks their problems...This show does absolutely nothing to assist that metric, it's like we can talk about the show forever it's one show. Their problem is their weekly television, you know...Plus I think they would need Punk for that show," Disco Inferno said.

Disco Inferno recently took to Twitter to claim that CM Punk and FTR teaming up would not draw a million viewers on weekly AEW television.

What was your reaction to Cora Jade's promo on WWE NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

