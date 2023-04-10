WCW legend Disco Inferno recently weighed in on FTR member Dax Harwood's recent comments regarding the potential return of former AEW Champion CM Punk.

Harwood suggested that a match featuring Punk teaming up with FTR against The Elite could take Tony Khan's promotion to the "next level." These comments have sparked excitement in the wrestling community, as AEW aims to host its largest audience ever at Wembley Stadium, England, on August 27.

However, Disco Inferno has poured cold water on this excitement, questioning whether the dream match will draw a large audience. In a recent tweet, he stated that even if the match were to take place on Dynamite, there is no guarantee that it would draw over one million viewers.

"Put it on Dynamite and it's not even a guarantee to draw 1,000,000," he wrote.

While it remains to be seen whether or not a dream match featuring CM Punk and FTR against The Elite will take AEW to the "next level," it is clear that fans are excited about the potential matchup.

Disco Inferno questions Tony Khan's main event booking strategy

Former WCW star and wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has expressed confusion regarding Evil Uno's placement in an AEW Dynamite main event against Jon Moxley ahead of Revolution 2023.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno questioned the booking philosophy behind the match, wondering how anyone could take Uno as a serious main eventer since he has never been presented that way before.

"That's not a good booking philosophy. We're gonna have him bleed so people don't change the channel. There's never been any instance on this show where you would look at Evil Uno and say that guy should be in the main event match. Think about all the guys they have on that roster. Evil Uno is literally one of the last people you would put in the main event on that show," said Inferno.

With All In set to emanate from the iconic Wembley stadium in London, it remains to be seen what matches Tony Khan will book at the event.

