"Cody is pulling all his friends", "He’s WWE bound" - Fans spot a potential clue as top AEW star files interesting trademark

Wrestling fans are buzzing with excitement as an AEW star files for a trademark on his ring name. The star in question is none other than Ricky Starks.

Starks, who has been making a name for himself in the wrestling business, made his debut in AEW in 2020 when he answered Cody's open challenge for the TNT Championship, but he eventually lost the match.

Since then, Starks has emerged as one of the rising stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He even became the FTW Champion. Recently, he won the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Big Bill, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, in an epic victory against FTR on an episode of Collision.

It was recently reported that Stroke Daddy has decided to trademark his ring name, 'Ricky Starks.' Despite his real name being Richard Starks, he is indicating that he wants to keep his in-ring name wherever he goes.

Wrestling fans went into a frenzy on Twitter, with people speculating wildly about what it could possibly mean. Some fans believe that Starks is preparing to leave All Elite Wrestling and join his friend Cody Rhodes in WWE.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what Ricky Starks' trademark filing means for his future and whether he decides to stay in AEW or go to WWE.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy praised AEW star Ricky Starks

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Hardy recently called Ricky Starks a building block of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Starks has been on the best run of his career lately in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He won the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, beating CM Punk in the finals. The Absolute did not stop there, as he recently had an incredible match with Bryan Danielson at All Out, which also received praise from fans and earned a 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

In the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke highly about the former FTW Champion's rise in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I like Ricky. I think Ricky has a ton of potential. I like seeing him utilized in a nice spot like this, highlighted as a champion, and getting that win over FTR. So I dig it, and I think Ricky is going to be a very important building block for AEW going forward in the future," Matt Hardy said.

It will be interesting to see what is next in store for Starks in the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he recently won the Tag Team Championship with Big Bill.

Do you think Ricky Starks is leaving All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches