AEW star Ricky Starks files for a very interesting trademark

Current AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks recently filed a trademark amid the speculations of him leaving the company and possibly heading to the rival promotion, WWE.

Ricky Starks is undoubtedly on the rise in his wrestling career, especially since the beginning of AEW's new Saturday show, Collision. He gained prominence during his time in NWA. Later, The Absolute kept climbing the mountain since the initial years of Tony Khan's promotion.

As of now, Starks is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Big Bill (fka Big Cass). They captured the titles by defeating FTR on an episode of Collision. Furthermore, big things are definitely in store for the young star in the future. Meanwhile, The Absolute made a move that intensified speculations.

Recently, Starks filed for a trademark of his ring name "Ricky Starks." His real name is "Richard Starks," but he uses a short version of that to present himself. Following are the terms of the trademark filed by Starks:

“Mark For: RICKY STARKS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Moreover, filing a trademark for his ring name indicates that The Absolute wants to keep the same name wherever he goes. It also hints at him possibly considering going to WWE after his current All Elite contract is up if the rumors are to be believed.

Ricky Starks reportedly was mad at Adam "Edge" Copeland after an AEW Collision promo

On an episode of Collision recently, Ricky Starks interacted with Adam "Edge" Copeland in a promo segment. During the promo, Copeland called Starks a "vanilla midget" version of The Rock.

Expand Tweet

Although it was an attention-grabbing moment, it was later reported that both Starks and Edge were legitimately mad at each other after the promo. Well, it seems like the two could kickstart their feud based off of that. Only time will tell what the future holds for both wrestlers.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches