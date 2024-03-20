Cody Rhodes is “absolutely” facing 6 ft 5 in WWE Superstar in a singles match after WrestleMania XL, says AEW veteran

A certain AEW veteran has just shared his ideas regarding how Cody Rhodes could be booked following his encounter with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. He believes he may end up facing The Rock at some point. The veteran in question would be Jeff Jarrett.

The American Nightmare got into it with The People's Champion at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference, and since that day, they have been at each other's throats. Rhodes returned the favor a few weeks ago, as he got to slap the legend during their face-to-face encounter on SmackDown. Since then they have been taking shots at each other during their respective promos.

Jeff Jarrett did a little fantasy booking on his My World podcast, as he believed creativity was subjective. He focused on a match specifically between Cody Rhodes and The Rock at some point. He believed that there would be a lot to factor in but claimed that this would indeed happen.

"What is our running thread? Creative is subjective. It is subjective. So we can fantasy book all we want. Will we see Rock versus Cody at some point? Again, creative is subjective, and you have to factor in all the obvious. Rock's schedule, injuries... there's so many things to factor in. But I mean, the short answer is, absolutely, you will [laughs]. I think the short answer is absolutely," Jarrett said. [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes' recent rant about The Rock on RAW was similar to what he said about Chris Jericho in AEW

Cody Rhodes retaliated against The Rock's segment on SmackDown last week. where he took several shots at him. The Great One had a mini concert during the show, where his lyrics consisted of disses against The American Nightmare.

On RAW this week, Rhodes did not have the same theatrics but simply delivered a heartfelt and passionate promo. However, many noticed that a certain line from his promo was similar to one he dropped against Chris Jericho during their AEW feud.

On Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noticed the reference and shared this fun fact.

It remains to be seen what happens between Cody Rhodes and The Rock, as he'll have his hands full at WrestleMania, potentially dealing with the full force of The Bloodline.

