Cody Rhodes repeats history while roasting The Rock on WWE RAW 

Cody Rhodes roasted The Rock on Monday Night Raw this week. While doing so, he repeated history. Let's find out how.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, The Great One gave a 'Rock Concert' on the show where he targeted Cody and humiliated him. The 2024 Royal Rumble winner sought revenge this week and unleashed a verbal attack on The Final Boss.

While going on a rant about The Rock, Cody called him a "carny succubus." He said:

"Rock, your are a lot of great things. But you are also a terrible salesman, a carny succubus, and for those of you who don't know what that means – you're a whiny b****h."

This isn't the first time The American Nightmare has used this insult to roast someone. In November 2019, he cut a promo on Dynamite and delivered the same insult to AEW star Chris Jericho, who had called him an "entitled millennial."

Expand Tweet

WWE talents reportedly upset with The Rock for cussing on TV

WWE is a PG product, but ever since The Rock started a war with Cody, it doesn't seem like it. He has been dropping profanity bombs and curse words every week, and WWE writer Vince Russo addressed reports that some talents are upset about it.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of Raw this week, Russo said:

"Now the Rock comes in, and he says, 'Screw this namby-pamby BS. I'm gonna say what I want to say.' So he goes on SmackDown. says what he wants to say, dropping words here and there. And then you hear the locker room is in a tizzy because now there is a double standard. Rock can say whatever he wants, but we can't say what we want. I swear to God, if Cody would've got any more cheap heat in his promo with the language."

Expand Tweet

Cody and Rock are scheduled to fight against each other at WrestleMania Night One in a tag team match. The American Nightmare will have Seth Rollins on his side, while The Brahma Bull will fight alongside his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Poll : Are you enjoying Cody Rhodes and Rock's beef? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion