Wrestling veteran addresses claims about WWE talent upset with The Rock (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo spoke about the WWE locker room being uncomfortable with The Rock cussing on TV.

Last week on SmackDown, The Final Boss cut a scathing promo on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. After the show aired, some reports stated that the WWE talent was unhappy because The Great One had such liberties while they were not allowed to curse on TV.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that The Rock could say whatever he wanted and that he was not going to stick to the PG rules by WWE.

"Now the Rock comes in, and he says, 'Screw this namby-pamby BS. I'm gonna say what I want to say.' So he goes on SmackDown, says what he wants to say, dropping words here and there. And then you hear the locker room is in a tizzy because now there is a double standard. Rock can say whatever he wants but we can't say what we want. I swear to God, if Cody would've got any more cheap heat in his promo with the language."

The veteran mentioned it was surprising to see stars like Cody Rhodes come out this week and start cussing now that the Rock was doing it. He questioned how they could do it since WWE was still PG.

"I'm like, 'Wait a minute guys, did I not say this 20 years ago?' Did I not say 20 years ago they were nowhere near the PG-13 line? Now, all of a sudden when Rock comes in and breaks the rule, now, we can all cuss under the same rating?" [2:22 onwards]

The Rock recently addressed the rumors, sharing that the Networks were worried about what he would say on the mic. However, the Hollywood star made it clear that he was all about calling things as they were and having fun.

