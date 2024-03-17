The Rock opens up about network concerns regarding his "drunk and horny" comment on SmackDown

WWE legend The Rock has shared a series of posts on Instagram after his appearance on SmackDown this week.

The People's Champion was at home in Memphis, TN, this week in front of a supportive audience. The 51-year-old star reciprocated their love and entertained the fans with a "Rock Concert." During the segment, a woman from the crowd yelled, "I love you," to Rocky. He responded, saying he loved her too and claimed that she was his type - "drunk and horny."

In a recent post on Instagram, the Hollywood megastar shared the details of his comment. He mentioned that networks and standards & practices departments always had problems with his language and content on national television. However, Rocky mentioned that he always preferred being the real, unfiltered version of himself, which helped him have fun and connect better with the fans.

"Networks and 'standards & practices' have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not. I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip, and try to always have fun. Enjoy the Rock concert 🎶 😈 🥃," he wrote.

The Rock scorched Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on SmackDown

This week on the blue brand, The Rock entertained the WWE Universe with an iconic Rock Concert.

He used music to insult Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He called The American Nightmare weird, referring to his Stardust gimmick, and reiterated that he was a result of bad decisions by his dad, the late, great Dusty Rhodes.

The Final Boss then turned his attention to Seth Rollins and called him an embodiment of cringe. He claimed that Rollins' wife was more famous than him. Rocky also torched the "Cody Crybabies" and called them "entitled b*tches."

After the concert, The Rock issued a grave warning to Rhodes' mom, claiming that he would beat her son with his belt before handing it to her. It will be interesting to see how the babyface duo responds to the promo on Monday's RAW.

