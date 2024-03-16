The Rock's new nickname suits his current role in WWE, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about The Rock addressing himself as The Final Boss on SmackDown this week.

This Friday, the People's Champ kicked off SmackDown before a sold-out crowd in Memphis, TN. After an entertaining Rock Concert, the star turned his attention to WrestleMania. He made it clear that he would take down Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One and destroy the American Nightmare on Night Two.

This week on the Smack Talk podcast, Mantell felt that The Rock appropriately called himself the Final Boss. The Brahma Bull is Rollins and Cody's boss because he is a member of the TKO Board of Directors.

The wrestling veteran felt that the promo blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality, making good television for the fans.

"Well, he is the Final Boss because he is their boss. He told them last week, 'I am your boss.' [...] So, he's not hiding his position in the company. Whereas I believe in that transparency. The more people that know about it, I think the better he is. He reaches behind that curtain and pulls out. He exposes it, which I think is good. This was the only part of the show tonight that I enjoyed." [From 14:08 onwards]

This rivalry has been heating up over the last few weeks. It will be interesting to see whether Cody and Seth can survive The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania.

