Cody Rhodes takes a dig at The Rock after his concert on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes took to social media to take a dig at The Rock after his latest concert on WWE SmackDown.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Final Boss has claimed that he would ensure Rhodes didn't walk out of The Show of Shows as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On his Instagram story, Rhodes shared a photo of his dog Pharoah wearing a scarf that read "Rock Is A Cat". The Rock previously took shots at Cody's dog in the build-up to WrestleMania 40.

Tommy Dreamer predicted another loss for Cody Rhodes

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer believes Cody Rhodes could lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

At WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after interference from The Bloodline. Rhodes started 2024 in great style by winning a consecutive Royal Rumble Match thereby earning himself a rematch against The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Tommy Dreamer stated that Cody Rhodes' story will be finished after a loss on Night Two.

"I still ... do not feel that the story would be finished after Night 2. I think there's gonna be a big L [on] the Night 1 and a double L [on] Night 2. Two Ls. And then all of the Cody Crybabies [will say], 'What happens to the story now?' 'My story cannot continue cause I didn't have my instant gratification now,'" he said.

During a recent appearance on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accepted The Rock and Roman Reigns' challenge for Night One. The Great One was initially challenged to a singles match but proposed a tag team match instead with very high stakes for Night 2 of The Showcase of the Immortals.

