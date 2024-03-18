Cody Rhodes is once again losing to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 40, according to veteran

Cody Rhodes has all the momentum in the world ahead of his WrestleMania 40 main event against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Tommy Dreamer feels Cody could fall short again this year.

The American Nightmare weathered the storm created by The Rock's shocking return. Cody is so popular currently that the viewers turned their backs on The Brahma Bull, forcing WWE to put the former back in the spotlight.

Now that he's gearing up to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, fans have been eagerly waiting for the moment when Cody Rhodes captures the gold.

However, according to Tommy Dreamer on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the 39-year-old star's fanbase could be in for a major disappointment next month.

The ECW legend thinks Cody might face a double whammy of losses, first in his tag team match on Night One, where he teams up with Seth Rollins to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock, and later against Reigns for the gold at Night Two.

"I still do that feel the story would be finished after Night 2. I think there's gonna be a big L on the Night 1 and a double L on Night 2. Two Ls. And then all of the Cody Crybabies will say, 'What happens to the story now?' My story cannot continue 'cause I didn't have my instant gratification now," said Tommy Dreamer. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Kevin Sullivan thinks Cody Rhodes could turn heel after WrestleMania 40

A few days back, on his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan boldly predicted that The American Nightmare could turn heel immediately after winning the Undisputed Universal Title. Sullivan feels if Cody turns to the dark side, he could instantly become one of the most despicable heels on the roster.

"He has used Dusty's trials and tribulations trying to grab the brass ring, that he's doing this for his father, and it really got the fans behind him. And that's why when he actually turns heel after he wins the belt, he'll have nothing but white heat," said Kevin Sulivan.

Cody Rhodes will finally come face-to-face with Roman Reigns at next week's SmackDown. Considering there's so much bad blood between them, there's a chance the two could even come to blows during the segment.

