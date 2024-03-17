Cody Rhodes to shockingly turn heel after winning the Undisputed Universal Title in a massive angle predicted by WCW veteran

A WCW veteran has predicted the possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The said name is Kevin Sullivan, whose pitch, if turned true, could leave viewers stunned.

The American Nightmare is sure to give his best when he challenges Roman Reigns at 'Mania 40 in an attempt to end his historic run with the gold. Fans are firmly on Cody's side, and even the inclusion of The Rock couldn't stop the viewers from cheering for the former. Despite falling short at last year's show, Cody Rhodes is widely expected to fulfill his destiny this time around and win the gold.

On Tuesday, with the Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan pitched a strange idea about the 38-year-old's character. Sullivan stated that given Cody has so much sympathy right now, if he were to turn heel after winning the gold at WrestleMania 40, it could instantly make him a hated figure for turning his back on fans.

"He has used Dusty's trials and tribulations trying to grab the brass ring, that he's doing this for his father, and it really got the fans behind him. And that's why when he actually turns heel after he wins the belt, he'll have nothing but white heat," said Sullivan. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Vince Russo thinks Cody Rhodes is already a heel

In his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Vince Russo boldly claimed that Cody was already a heel despite being projected as a babyface.

Russo feels that only a very niche fanbase legitimately bought into the fact that The American Nightmare was the face of the Stamford-based promotion.

"Let me make one thing very clear as a writer/producer in the wrestling business for 30 years. Cody Rhodes is a heel. He's a bonafide heel. There's nothing babyface about Cody. Pardon the term but wrestling marks, the hardcore wrestling fans, the niche market, they made a decision that Cody was gonna be the guy. We're gonna sing along with Cody. Cody is gonna be our guy. I speak for the casual fans. Cody Rhodes is a heel. And quite frankly, he were a heel, I would a fan of his," said Russo.

While it remains to be seen how Cody would fair as a full-fledged heel, for now, he's beloved by a massive section of WWE's fanbase.

