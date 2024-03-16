Cody Rhodes is a heel WWE Superstar despite being portrayed as a top babyface; several clues prove it, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes is a heel WWE Superstar, not a babyface one.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after failing to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. The two superstars are scheduled to go head-to-head at this year's Show of Shows. While the leader of The Bloodline is considered the top heel in the Stamford-based company, Rhodes is seen as the top babyface.

However, Russo recently made a surprising claim regarding The American Nightmare's character during an interview with the Busted Open podcast. The former head writer claimed Rhodes is a heel character.

"Let me make one thing perfectly clear as a writer/producer in the wrestling business for freaking 30 years. Cody Rhodes is a heel. He is a bona fide heel. There's nothing babyface about Cody Rhodes. Pardon the term, Dave, but the wrestling marks, the hardcore wrestling fans, the niche market, they made a decision that Cody Rhodes is gonna be the guy. We're gonna sing along with Cody. Cody is gonna be our guy. I talk for the casual fans. [...] Cody Rhodes is a heel. And quite frankly, if he were a heel, I'd be a fan of his," he said.

Russo pointed out that Cody Rhodes comes out wearing expensive suits every week, claiming that he does it so to mock the fans that they are not on his level. The veteran added that most of the wrestling audience is middle-class, blue-collar workers, and Rhodes is telling fans that he is better than them.

"Look at your wrestling audience. You got medium-income, low-income. You got blue-collar workers. And what does this guy do? He goes out every week in expensive suits. So, what is he telling everybody? 'Bro, I got money, look at these suits. I got my own tour bus. I'm better than you people. You people are not on my level. Look at me, this suit cost more than you people make in a month.' On top of that, his promos. He uses these big words nobody knows what the freak he's talking about. To the middle-income guy, the low-income guy, you're talking so over my head. He's cutting promos like a heel," said the veteran. [From 16:12 to 18:04]

Vince Russo slammed Cody Rhodes for crying on WWE TV

Last Monday, Cody Rhodes sat down for an in-ring interview with Michael Cole on RAW. During the chat, The American Nightmare seemingly cried as he vowed to hand the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to his mother.

While The Rock made fun of Rhodes last night on SmackDown, Vince Russo also criticized The American Nightmare on his The Brand podcast. Russo slammed Cody for repeatedly crying on TV, claiming the former AEW star cannot cut a promo without breaking down in tears. The veteran said the 2024 Royal Rumble winner "definitely needs therapy."

While Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on night two of WrestleMania XL, he will also compete on Night One. The American Nightmare will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Tribal Chief and The Rock in a massive tag team match with a major stipulation.

