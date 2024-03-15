Cody Rhodes is a crybaby who needs therapy because of repeating one particular behavior on WWE TV, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo dubbed Cody Rhodes a crybaby, claiming the WWE Superstar needs therapy.

The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He will also team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against The Tribal Chief and his cousin, The Rock, on Night One of the Show of Shows.

While addressing his upcoming title match in an interview with Michael Cole on RAW last Monday, Rhodes seemingly got emotional and was about to cry. Speaking on The Brand podcast, Vince Russo slammed the 38-year-old for allegedly always crying in his promos. He claimed The American Nightmare needs therapy.

"There's a reason why Rock labelled the people Cody's crybabies. There's a reason why. Why, bro? You got Cody's crybabies because Cody is a crybaby, bro. I have never ever, bro, listen, man, you cry once in a wrestling ring because I don't know, bro, maybe it's Shawn Michaels and the boyhood dream and he finally wins that WWE [Title]. Okay, bro, there are exceptions to the rule," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"But this freaking Cody Rhodes cannot get through a promo without crying, bro. He cannot deliver a promo without crying. Now, the reality of the situation is, bro, all kidding aside, bro, the guy definitely needs therapy. Like, there's no question about that. If you are on the verge of crying every time you open up your mouth, bro, you need therapy." [20:57 - 22:02]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Will Cody Rhodes finish his story at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Last Friday on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins confronted The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

During the segment, The Brahma Bull informed The American Nightmare that he would never receive another shot at Reigns' Championship if he failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline at this year's Show of Shows. The following Monday on RAW, Rhodes vowed to finish his story next April.

The 38-year-old went head-to-head against The Tribal Chief last year at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to capture the title after interference from The Bloodline. It would be interesting to see if Rhodes accomplishes his mission this year.

