Cody Rhodes acknowledges false propaganda about his AEW exit: "There were some people"

The WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke about his AEW departure two years ago.

The American Nightmare shocked the world in 2022 when he left All Elite Wrestling and returned to the WWE as the mystery opponent of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Cody Rhodes was one of the names alongside Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega who helped start AEW in 2019. Rhodes was the first-ever AEW TNT Champion however, he never won the World Title there due to his EVP status.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, Cody Rhodes claimed that AEW does not happen without him and stated that he will never root against the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"The narrative changed a lot about my contributions to AEW. That was very disappointing. There were some people, I'm not going to say their names, they know who they were, who kind of tried to put some propaganda out when I left. There's a quote in the Young Bucks book about how I was last to the signing. Me, Matt, and Nick are as close as ever. So glad I had them in my career and my life. If we are being honest, AEW does not happen without me. It doesn't. With that in mind, I could never root against them. It's like having a kid and they go off to college and they get a DUI or they get in trouble. I'll always have that in my heart for them." [H/T:Fightful]

Cody Rhodes also addressed a potential heel turn in the WWE

The American Nightmare captured his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL where he defeated Roman Reigns. Cody has been eyeing the WWE title ever since his return to the company in 2022. He became one of the biggest babyfaces in the company after his return however, a heel turn might be in the works for the World Champion.

Speaking on Roseberg Wrestling, Cody Rhodes stated that his heel turn is unlikely but he is not completely against the idea:

"I think I'm lying if I say I don't think about it. The truth is that I'm so caught up in the connection that I've (...) I'm so invested in them [new generation of fans]. It's rare when I think outside of what about a version of me that's hated, that's disliked, and that's booed. I've certainly been booed before; [I've] been booed before heavily. I guess I think minimally about it. You never say never; John's [Cena] never happened, and I think rightfully so (...) With the time I've left contract-wise, I don't see it! But again, never say never! Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro-wrestling!'' said The American Nightmare. (From 35:20 to 36:37)

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against AJ Styles at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live event. It will be interesting to see the outcome of the main event match.