Cody Rhodes addresses whether he will recreate infamous AEW spot in WWE

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes confirmed he wouldn't be set alight during WWE's stop in Atlanta.

It will be the first time the American Nightmare returns to his hometown on the 29th of July since he signed with the company. It is also just a month removed from his birthday as he turns 37. After a fan shared their ticket purchase to Twitter, Cody confirmed he would be present on the night.

However, unlike his last appearance with AEW there, the American Nightmare has no intention of feeling the burn:

Rhodes was referring to his Dynamite Street Fight with Andrade El Idolo, to conclude the match Brandi Rhodes lit a table before her husband delivered an Osaka Cutter through the flaming table.

Despite the stunt winning him the match, Cody bore the brunt of the inferno on the night, still alight as he crawled to pin his rival.

How did fans react to Cody Rhodes' AEW reference?

War Torn Wrestling @WarTornRasslin @CodyRhodes You still being on fire when you went to pin Andrade is forever hilarious @CodyRhodes You still being on fire when you went to pin Andrade is forever hilarious https://t.co/bfGcddeiT0

A popular comment on Cody's post was a replay of the moment a still-burning Rhodes crawled to pin Andrade. Another fan in the comments suggested that the star bring the fire back to burn Seth Rollins, whom the American Nightmare will face this Sunday inside Hell in a Cell.

The fan who Cody originally responded to replied with a comment, expressing a desire to get a picture with the former AEW star. They also declared their pleasure to see Rhodes' return to WWE programming earlier this year.

One fan played on the idea that Brandi Rhodes doesn't technically fit in the WWE canon, considering she went by the name Eden Stiles during her previous run as an on-screen personality.

A poll has been posted in the comments as well, posing the question as to who will win between Rhodes and Rollins at the upcoming event. As it stands, Cody is the overwhelming favorite, although a handful also expect Rollins to deliver his second ever Hell in a Cell no contest.

