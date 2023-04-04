Cody Rhodes believes top AEW talent "could be a big star anywhere"; feels best is yet to come

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently heaped heavy praise on an AEW wrestler and stated that "he could be a star anywhere." The performer in question is none other than The American Nightmare's former protege, MJF.

Rhodes and Friedman were paired together on-screen during the early stages of AEW programming. In fact, it was Cody who dubbed MJF the "Salt of the Earth." The two would eventually have a memorable feud in the promotion.

Since then, Rhodes has jumped over to WWE and MJF is currently the AEW World Champion. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Cody said the following when asked if MJF could be a big star in the Stamford-based promotion:

"I think he [MJF] could be a big star anywhere. Because he's so young, he has all the tools to develop. You're not seeing his final form yet. His final form is probably going to be 10 years from now. [...] But that all depends on if he sticks to the good side of this, and doesn't lose his head, [and his] ego doesn't get too big. […] He is one of the most passionate people I’ve ever met, so if he keeps the passion, sure." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

AEW personality reacts to Cody Rhodes' defeat at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes' loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 disappointed many fans around the world. With the help of The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Nonetheless, an AEW personality has reached out to The American Nightmare to send him a heartwarming message of encouragement. Amanda Huber, AEW Community Outreach Ambassador, tweeted the following:

"Tonight might not have ended how we wanted but at the end of the day, I am so unbelievably proud of @CodyRhodes I hope you all have a friend in your life as kind, as loyal, and as genuine of a person as Cody. Beyond thankful for him & @TheBrandiRhodes being in our lives."

Now, the WWE Universe will have to wait and see what is in store for Cody Rhodes' future.

