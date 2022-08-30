WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes responds to claims on dismissing top AEW star's plea for help

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, as he surprisingly departed AEW.

However, that doesn't undo the contributions Rhodes has made to Tony Khan's promotion over the years. A former Executive Vice-President of the company, he also played a big role in the signing of Darby Allin, who is now one of AEW's top stars.

Speaking to Diamond Dallas Page recently, the former TNT Champion explained how he tried to contact Rhodes regularly on his phone.

In response to Allin's comments, Rhodes took to Twitter to hilariously claim that he has "terrible phone skills."

"Don’t shame my terrible phone skills I pine for a time when folks didn’t even have cell phones ha" wrote Rhodes.

Check out Cody's tweet below:

Rhodes' last match in AEW was against Sammy Guevara. The two men faced each other in a Ladder Match with The American Nightmare, dropping the TNT Championship to The Spanish God.

Since returning to WWE, he has been unbeaten so far and has defeated Seth Rollins on numerous occasions, especially at WrestleMania 38 in his return match.

Eric Bischoff recently explained why Cody Rhodes might've departed AEW

According to Eric Bischoff, Cody Rhodes possibly didn't see "eye-to-eye" with AEW President Tony Khan. This possibly was what eventually led to his departure from the company.

The WWE veteran also mentioned how valuable Rhodes was to AEW:

"Cody Rhodes – pretty integral part of AEW, pretty valuable asset within AEW. For whatever reason, he's no longer there ... It's none of my business, but just look at the pattern, man, step back and look at fact patterns, Tony Khan – Cody Rhodes couldn't see eye-to-eye; Cody's gone,"

Rhodes is currently sidelined due to an injury after competing in his last WWE match at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. The official return date for The American Nightmare is yet to be revealed.

During his time in AEW, Rhodes was part of some of the best feuds in the company against the likes of MJF, Malakai Black, and other prominent names.

