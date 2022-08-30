"For whatever reason, he's no longer there" - WWE legend claims Cody Rhodes couldn't see 'eye-to-eye' with top AEW executive, explains why he left

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been vocal about AEW in the past and recently explained why Cody Rhodes might have left the company for WWE.

Earlier this year, The American Nightmare departed AEW to re-sign with WWE. He made his return at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins in his return match. The three-time TNT Champion was being positioned as the face of RAW before an untimely injury put him on the shelf.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff noted that Rhodes was an integral part of AEW but eventually parted ways as he couldn't see "eye-to-eye" with Tony Khan:

"Cody Rhodes – pretty integral part of AEW, pretty valuable asset within AEW. For whatever reason, he's no longer there ... It's none of my business, but just look at the pattern, man, step back and look at fact patterns, Tony Khan – Cody Rhodes couldn't see eye-to-eye; Cody's gone," said Bischoff. [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

Rhodes was an Executive Vice President in AEW alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. He was also part of numerous memorable feuds against the likes of MJF, Malakai Black and Brodie Lee. In his final AEW match, The American Nightmare lost the TNT title to Sammy Guevara.

Jim Cornette recently speculated on Cody Rhodes' spot in WWE being in jeopardy due to Triple H taking over

During his time in AEW, Cody Rhodes infamously used a sledgehammer to destroy a throne adorned with skulls and iron crosses, which was seemingly a dig at Triple H.

Since returning to WWE, however, Rhodes has been treated as a top star, whereas Triple H is now the Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Speaking on the Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette explained how The American Nightmare might be booked under The Game. He said:

"I think with what we’ve seen that Triple H is willing to, you know, repair bridges with people and bring people back and he’s told somebody I don’t care what went on before, we’ll start fresh. I don’t think a throne-breaking entrance is going to be a big deal." Cornette added: "So I think unless there’s something we don’t know about the two of their interactions. I think they’re gonna be fine. I think they’ll pick Cody up right where it left off."

Rhodes is currently injured and has been sidelined since his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Fans have speculated that he will return at the Royal Rumble next year, though Cody himself has hinted that he could be back before then.

Check out WWE Legend Gerald Brisco's comparison of Cody and Dusty Rhodes:

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell