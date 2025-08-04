Cody Rhodes claims WWE came back and got him from AEW

Cody Rhodes left AEW in 2022 to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. It was the moment that caused a seismic shift in the world of professional wrestling, changing the course for both All Elite Wrestling and WWE. Recently, The American Nightmare talked about his comeback and made some bold claims.

Ad

Before coming back to WWE, Rhodes was an Executive Vice President in All Elite Wrestling. He was at the top of the division, playing the role of an anchor of the company's programming. However, his ultimate goal had always been to become a main event star in WWE, a dream that kept him pushing forward through all those years.

In an interview with Bill Simmons, Cody Rhodes stated that he carried a chip on his shoulder when it came to WWE. He wanted to prove his worth to the Stamford-based promotion. Rhodes noted that looking back at it now, he finds it amusing to say that WWE eventually came calling to take him from AEW to the main event of WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

"For me, I was very almost volatile in how I came at it. I had love and reverence for WWE, this is the house that built me, but man, I really wanted, I woke up every day thinking, I want them to know what I could have done. Which is why it’s fun to talk about now, because they came back and got me, which wasn’t on my, that was never part of the master plan," Rhodes said. [H/T: Augusta Free Press]

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

Cody Rhodes was once a mid-card talent in the Stamford-based promotion. However, in 2016, he asked for his release from the company to take the hard route in the independent circuit. With sheer determination, he became the top star of the indies and then became a founding member of AEW.

Eventually, Rhodes ended up becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion in 2024, putting an end to his quest for a world title in WWE.

Ad

Cody Rhodes admits bad blood over AEW departure

Cody Rhodes was a cornerstone of AEW in its early years. However, around 2022, fans became increasingly critical of his character. Many believed that it was the reason for his departure from the company. However, recently, The American Nightmare confirmed that there was bad blood with All Elite Wrestling that fueled his exit.

In the same interview with Bill Simmons, Rhodes stated that he felt disrespected working in All Elite Wrestling. Being insulted in the company he built with his friends created an impact on his relationship with AEW.

Ad

"Feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends, we built, feeling disrespected there, I wouldn’t stand for it. Brandi and I both. I’m so blessed to have her, it was one of those where it was, F*ck it, I did way more here than you think, and you’re going to find out the moment I’m out the door," he said. [H/T: Augusta Free Press]

Cody Rhodes went on to say that it was the right decision for him to leave Tony Khan's company at that time, and he has no regrets about it. The American Nightmare has been doing an incredible job in WWE. Recently, he defeated John Cena, and with that, it will be interesting to see how his future will unfold in the world of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!